4823-D Spring Lake Drive

4823 Spring Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212 Eastland - Wilora Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Spacious top floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and laminate wood floors throughout except for vinyl flooring in the bathroom. The open living room has views in the dining area and nice large windows to let in natural sunlight. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space with a breakfast nook off it with the laundry closet. Large master suite has a walk in closet and a private full bathroom with a deep soaking tub. 2nd bedroom is also a good size with direct access into the full bathroom and a walk in closet. Relax on the nice rear facing partially covered patio with views of some trees. Nice sized storage closet of the patio as well. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
