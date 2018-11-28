All apartments in Charlotte
4823-D Spring Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4823-D Spring Lake Drive

4823 Spring Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4823 Spring Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious top floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and laminate wood floors throughout except for vinyl flooring in the bathroom. The open living room has views in the dining area and nice large windows to let in natural sunlight. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space with a breakfast nook off it with the laundry closet. Large master suite has a walk in closet and a private full bathroom with a deep soaking tub. 2nd bedroom is also a good size with direct access into the full bathroom and a walk in closet. Relax on the nice rear facing partially covered patio with views of some trees. Nice sized storage closet of the patio as well. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823-D Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
4823-D Spring Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823-D Spring Lake Drive have?
Some of 4823-D Spring Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823-D Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4823-D Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823-D Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4823-D Spring Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4823-D Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 4823-D Spring Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4823-D Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823-D Spring Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823-D Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4823-D Spring Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4823-D Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4823-D Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4823-D Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823-D Spring Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

