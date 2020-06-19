2 story home in very popular community available for immediate move-in. House boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Additional features include large walk-in closets, and a spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have any available units?
4815 Muskogee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4815 Muskogee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Muskogee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Muskogee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Muskogee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr offer parking?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have a pool?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have accessible units?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.