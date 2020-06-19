All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4815 Muskogee Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4815 Muskogee Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4815 Muskogee Dr

4815 Muskogee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4815 Muskogee Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story home in very popular community available for immediate move-in. House boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom.
Additional features include large walk-in closets, and a spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have any available units?
4815 Muskogee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4815 Muskogee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Muskogee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Muskogee Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Muskogee Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr offer parking?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have a pool?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have accessible units?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Muskogee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Muskogee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte