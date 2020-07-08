Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4815 Malibu Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4815 Malibu Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4815 Malibu Dr
4815 Malibu Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4815 Malibu Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex - Two Story Town home 2 bed, 2 bath, Front Porch, Patio, New Paint, New Carpet. Located near Eastway Dr and The Plaza Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc"
(RLNE5746223)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have any available units?
4815 Malibu Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4815 Malibu Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Malibu Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Malibu Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Malibu Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr offer parking?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have a pool?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have accessible units?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte