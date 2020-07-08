All apartments in Charlotte
4815 Malibu Dr

4815 Malibu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Malibu Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex - Two Story Town home 2 bed, 2 bath, Front Porch, Patio, New Paint, New Carpet. Located near Eastway Dr and The Plaza Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc"

(RLNE5746223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Malibu Dr have any available units?
4815 Malibu Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4815 Malibu Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Malibu Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Malibu Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Malibu Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr offer parking?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have a pool?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have accessible units?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Malibu Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Malibu Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

