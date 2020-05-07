Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4814 Spring Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4814 Spring Lake
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:19 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4814 Spring Lake
4814 Spring Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Eastland - Wilora Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4814 Spring Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please contact our office to schedule a showing for this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4814 Spring Lake have any available units?
4814 Spring Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4814 Spring Lake currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Spring Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Spring Lake pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Spring Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4814 Spring Lake offer parking?
No, 4814 Spring Lake does not offer parking.
Does 4814 Spring Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Spring Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Spring Lake have a pool?
No, 4814 Spring Lake does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Spring Lake have accessible units?
No, 4814 Spring Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Spring Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Spring Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 Spring Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 Spring Lake does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte