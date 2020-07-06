All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4732 Canipe Drive

4732 Canipe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4732 Canipe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,738 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, January 31, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spe

(RLNE5182232)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Canipe Drive have any available units?
4732 Canipe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 Canipe Drive have?
Some of 4732 Canipe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Canipe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Canipe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Canipe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4732 Canipe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4732 Canipe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Canipe Drive offers parking.
Does 4732 Canipe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 Canipe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Canipe Drive have a pool?
No, 4732 Canipe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Canipe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4732 Canipe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Canipe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4732 Canipe Drive has units with dishwashers.

