4720 Old Lantern Way, Charlotte, NC 28212 North Sharon Amity
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- This is a great two bedroom, one and half bathroom town home. Centrally located in a quiet established neighborhood. Close to shopping, and convenient to uptown. Call Jane @ 704 281-6096 for showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4724733)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4720 Old Lantern Way have any available units?
4720 Old Lantern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4720 Old Lantern Way currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Old Lantern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.