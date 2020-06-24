All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4720 Old Lantern Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4720 Old Lantern Way
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

4720 Old Lantern Way

4720 Old Lantern Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4720 Old Lantern Way, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- This is a great two bedroom, one and half bathroom town home. Centrally located in a quiet established neighborhood. Close to shopping, and convenient to uptown. Call Jane @ 704 281-6096 for showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4724733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Old Lantern Way have any available units?
4720 Old Lantern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4720 Old Lantern Way currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Old Lantern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Old Lantern Way pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Old Lantern Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4720 Old Lantern Way offer parking?
No, 4720 Old Lantern Way does not offer parking.
Does 4720 Old Lantern Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Old Lantern Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Old Lantern Way have a pool?
No, 4720 Old Lantern Way does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Old Lantern Way have accessible units?
No, 4720 Old Lantern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Old Lantern Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Old Lantern Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 Old Lantern Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 Old Lantern Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte