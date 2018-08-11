Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4717 Hovis Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4717 Hovis Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4717 Hovis Road
4717 Hovis Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4717 Hovis Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE *
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. New carpet and paint throughout and a new deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4717 Hovis Road have any available units?
4717 Hovis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4717 Hovis Road currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Hovis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Hovis Road pet-friendly?
No, 4717 Hovis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4717 Hovis Road offer parking?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not offer parking.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have a pool?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have accessible units?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte