All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4717 Hovis Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4717 Hovis Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4717 Hovis Road

4717 Hovis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4717 Hovis Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE *
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. New carpet and paint throughout and a new deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Hovis Road have any available units?
4717 Hovis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4717 Hovis Road currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Hovis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Hovis Road pet-friendly?
No, 4717 Hovis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4717 Hovis Road offer parking?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not offer parking.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have a pool?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have accessible units?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4717 Hovis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4717 Hovis Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte