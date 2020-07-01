All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4717 Bomar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4717 Bomar Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:15 AM

4717 Bomar Dr

4717 Bomar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4717 Bomar Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Hamilton Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch home with large back yard for entertaining friends and family. All utilities and lawn maintenance is the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Bomar Dr have any available units?
4717 Bomar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Bomar Dr have?
Some of 4717 Bomar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Bomar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Bomar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Bomar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 Bomar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Bomar Dr offers parking.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 Bomar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have a pool?
No, 4717 Bomar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have accessible units?
No, 4717 Bomar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 Bomar Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte