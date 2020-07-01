Rent Calculator
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 14
4717 Bomar Dr
4717 Bomar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4717 Bomar Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Hamilton Circle
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch home with large back yard for entertaining friends and family. All utilities and lawn maintenance is the responsibility of the tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have any available units?
4717 Bomar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4717 Bomar Dr have?
Some of 4717 Bomar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4717 Bomar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Bomar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Bomar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 Bomar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Bomar Dr offers parking.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 Bomar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have a pool?
No, 4717 Bomar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have accessible units?
No, 4717 Bomar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Bomar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 Bomar Dr has units with dishwashers.
