Great town home in Madison Park. Enclosed patio with attached one car garage. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Open floor plan with dining area off kitchen by living room. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master bed with spacious master bath. Garden tub and separate walk in shower. Double vanities. Secondary bedrooms are good sized.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive have any available units?
4670 Dabney Vigor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive have?
Some of 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Dabney Vigor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.