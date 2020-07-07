All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

4670 Dabney Vigor Drive

4670 Dabney Vigor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4670 Dabney Vigor Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great town home in Madison Park. Enclosed patio with attached one car garage. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Open floor plan with dining area off kitchen by living room. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master bed with spacious master bath. Garden tub and separate walk in shower. Double vanities. Secondary bedrooms are good sized.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive have any available units?
4670 Dabney Vigor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive have?
Some of 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Dabney Vigor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive offers parking.
Does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive have a pool?
No, 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive have accessible units?
No, 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4670 Dabney Vigor Drive has units with dishwashers.

