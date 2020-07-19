All apartments in Charlotte
4653 Craigmoss Ln
4653 Craigmoss Ln

4653 Craigmoss Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4653 Craigmoss Ln, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end-unit townhome in Berewick. Hardwood floors on main. Nice open kitchen overlooking 2 story great room. Formal dining area. Spacious master suite. Loft area upstairs. 1 car garage. Patio on back. Very convenient to tons of shopping and restaurants. Great access to I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Craigmoss Ln have any available units?
4653 Craigmoss Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 Craigmoss Ln have?
Some of 4653 Craigmoss Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Craigmoss Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Craigmoss Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Craigmoss Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4653 Craigmoss Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4653 Craigmoss Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4653 Craigmoss Ln offers parking.
Does 4653 Craigmoss Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Craigmoss Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Craigmoss Ln have a pool?
No, 4653 Craigmoss Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Craigmoss Ln have accessible units?
No, 4653 Craigmoss Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Craigmoss Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4653 Craigmoss Ln has units with dishwashers.
