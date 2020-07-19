4653 Craigmoss Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end-unit townhome in Berewick. Hardwood floors on main. Nice open kitchen overlooking 2 story great room. Formal dining area. Spacious master suite. Loft area upstairs. 1 car garage. Patio on back. Very convenient to tons of shopping and restaurants. Great access to I-485.