4633 Murrayhill Road

Beautiful newly renovated home on a leveled lot. Features an open floor plan, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. New large master suite addition with walk in closet and large ceramic tile bathroom. Designed coffered ceiling in the new family room. New hardwood floors throughout. All systems have been updated - plumbing, electrical, new HVAC and new roof. In-law suite located behind the house has also been fully renovated and can be used as 2nd living quarters with its own separate power meter (note: in-law suite has one bedroom and one full bath that aren't part of the 3 bedroom/2 bath listed). Convenient to Park Road Shopping Center.