Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

4633 Murrayhill Road

4633 Murrayhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4633 Murrayhill Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful newly renovated home on a leveled lot. Features an open floor plan, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. New large master suite addition with walk in closet and large ceramic tile bathroom. Designed coffered ceiling in the new family room. New hardwood floors throughout. All systems have been updated - plumbing, electrical, new HVAC and new roof. In-law suite located behind the house has also been fully renovated and can be used as 2nd living quarters with its own separate power meter (note: in-law suite has one bedroom and one full bath that aren't part of the 3 bedroom/2 bath listed). Convenient to Park Road Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Murrayhill Road have any available units?
4633 Murrayhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Murrayhill Road have?
Some of 4633 Murrayhill Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Murrayhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Murrayhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Murrayhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 4633 Murrayhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4633 Murrayhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Murrayhill Road offers parking.
Does 4633 Murrayhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 Murrayhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Murrayhill Road have a pool?
No, 4633 Murrayhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Murrayhill Road have accessible units?
No, 4633 Murrayhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Murrayhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 Murrayhill Road has units with dishwashers.

