Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E
4625 Piedmont Row Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4625 Piedmont Row Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Barclay Downs
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have any available units?
4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have?
Some of 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E offers parking.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E has a pool.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have accessible units?
No, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mosby University City
7110 North Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28262
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte