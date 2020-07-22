All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E

4625 Piedmont Row Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Piedmont Row Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Barclay Downs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have any available units?
4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have?
Some of 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E offers parking.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E has a pool.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have accessible units?
No, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 E Piedmont Row Drive E has units with dishwashers.
