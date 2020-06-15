4620 Piedmont Row Drive

Amenities
Fully furnished 2 BR/2BA split bedroom plan with spectacular views. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island and cooking/entertaining necessities. Pre-finished wood flooring in living areas. Each master bedroom has carpet, walk in closets and private baths. Washer/dryer included. Piedmont Row has rooftop pool, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, community room with full kitchen, convenient shopping/dining.Two secured parking places available. Balcony overlooks fountain.