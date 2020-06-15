All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

4620 Piedmont Row Drive

4620 Piedmont Row Drive · (866) 846-2308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4620 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Barclay Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished 2 BR/2BA split bedroom plan with spectacular views. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island and cooking/entertaining necessities. Pre-finished wood flooring in living areas. Each master bedroom has carpet, walk in closets and private baths. Washer/dryer included. Piedmont Row has rooftop pool, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, community room with full kitchen, convenient shopping/dining.Two secured parking places available. Balcony overlooks fountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Piedmont Row Drive have any available units?
4620 Piedmont Row Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Piedmont Row Drive have?
Some of 4620 Piedmont Row Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Piedmont Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Piedmont Row Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Piedmont Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive does offer parking.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive has a pool.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive has units with dishwashers.
