All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306

4620 Piedmont Row Drive · (704) 540-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4620 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Barclay Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Southpark - Piedmont Row - Fully furnished 2 BR/2BA split bedroom plan with spectacular views. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island and cooking/entertaining necessities. Pre-finished wood flooring in living areas. Each master bedroom has carpet, walk in closets and private baths. Washer/dryer included. Piedmont Row has rooftop pool, outdoor kitchen with gas grills, community room with full kitchen, convenient shopping/dining.Two secured parking places available. Balcony overlooks fountain.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3209305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 have any available units?
4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 have?
Some of 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 offers parking.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 has a pool.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 have accessible units?
No, 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity