Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

4618 Rock Stream Drive

4618 Rock Stream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4618 Rock Stream Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Rock Stream Drive have any available units?
4618 Rock Stream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4618 Rock Stream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Rock Stream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Rock Stream Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 Rock Stream Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4618 Rock Stream Drive offer parking?
No, 4618 Rock Stream Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4618 Rock Stream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Rock Stream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Rock Stream Drive have a pool?
No, 4618 Rock Stream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Rock Stream Drive have accessible units?
No, 4618 Rock Stream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Rock Stream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Rock Stream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4618 Rock Stream Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4618 Rock Stream Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
