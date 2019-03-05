All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4617 Sharon chase Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4617 Sharon chase Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:56 PM

4617 Sharon chase Dr

4617 Sharon Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4617 Sharon Chase Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SELF-TOUR - Oak Forest Community - Townhouse - 2 bed / 2 Bath - 913Sqft - Available for immediate move in
2 bed and 2 bathroom townhouse roommate style layout in which is located minutes from uptown Charlotte. Central to I-85, I-77, restaurants, night life, and shopping. It comes with a fireplace in the living rooom in which leads out to a balcony area, washer and dryer connections, Kitchen come with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Sharon chase Dr have any available units?
4617 Sharon chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Sharon chase Dr have?
Some of 4617 Sharon chase Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Sharon chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Sharon chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Sharon chase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4617 Sharon chase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4617 Sharon chase Dr offer parking?
No, 4617 Sharon chase Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4617 Sharon chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Sharon chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Sharon chase Dr have a pool?
No, 4617 Sharon chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Sharon chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 4617 Sharon chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Sharon chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 Sharon chase Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte