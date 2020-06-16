4616 Sharon Chase Dr, Unit H

Amenities

This charming condo is just minutes from local stores, restaurants & more. Located close to WT Harris and easy access to Independence Blvd, it is an idea location to travel from. Being along the CAT transit line, it is also perfect for the driver and non driver of the family. This property is conveniently located on private property and is set in a natural and beautiful landscape.



Available for a Immediate move - in.



Home features include:



* Carpet & ceramic tile flooring throughout,

* Cozy wood burning fireplace,

* Kitchen equipped w/appliances for your convenience,

* Dining area,

* Recently installed cabinets & counter tops,

* Washer/dryer connections,

* Central heat & air,

* All electric

* Balcony overlooking the pool,

* Assigned parking



To schedule an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at www.k2rental.com.



Pets are allowed with owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



School Assignments:



Devonshire Elementary School

Cochrane Middle School

Garinger High School