Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:19 AM

4616 Sharon Chase Dr, Unit H

4616 Sharon Chase Drive · (980) 498-7144
Location

4616 Sharon Chase Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Windsor Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming condo is just minutes from local stores, restaurants & more. Located close to WT Harris and easy access to Independence Blvd, it is an idea location to travel from. Being along the CAT transit line, it is also perfect for the driver and non driver of the family. This property is conveniently located on private property and is set in a natural and beautiful landscape.

Available for a Immediate move - in.

Home features include:

* Carpet & ceramic tile flooring throughout,
* Cozy wood burning fireplace,
* Kitchen equipped w/appliances for your convenience,
* Dining area,
* Recently installed cabinets & counter tops,
* Washer/dryer connections,
* Central heat & air,
* All electric
* Balcony overlooking the pool,
* Assigned parking

To schedule an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at www.k2rental.com.

Pets are allowed with owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

School Assignments:

Devonshire Elementary School
Cochrane Middle School
Garinger High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

