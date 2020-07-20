4613 Poplar Grove Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Extraordinary custom built home! Your inviting new home. Flooded with natural light, catch your breath as you take in the impressive wrought iron and wood stairway with landing, a striking dining room with distinctive wainscoting and the impressive great room with vaulted ceiling and dramatic fireplace.

Plenty of room for the accomplished chef in this elegantly crafted kitchen with granite counters, and stainless appliances. You won’t run out of cabinet or counter space and the breakfast bar

offers more room for those extra small appliances. The breakfast nook with its wall of windows, flows seamlessly into the comfortable den with imposing fireplace and adds to the open ambiance.

Conveniently located on the main level, is the immense master bedroom with tray ceiling and sitting area surrounded by windows. The stylish master bath features a jetted tub, separate shower and distinct cabinets with his and her sinks.

$1975 price does not include furnishings. Fully or partially furnished options available for an increased monthly rate.

$85 Additional per month for use of amenities.