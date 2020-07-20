All apartments in Charlotte
4613 Poplar Grove Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:48 PM

4613 Poplar Grove Drive

4613 Poplar Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Poplar Grove Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extraordinary custom built home! Your inviting new home. Flooded with natural light, catch your breath as you take in the impressive wrought iron and wood stairway with landing, a striking dining room with distinctive wainscoting and the impressive great room with vaulted ceiling and dramatic fireplace.
Plenty of room for the accomplished chef in this elegantly crafted kitchen with granite counters, and stainless appliances. You won’t run out of cabinet or counter space and the breakfast bar
offers more room for those extra small appliances. The breakfast nook with its wall of windows, flows seamlessly into the comfortable den with imposing fireplace and adds to the open ambiance.
Conveniently located on the main level, is the immense master bedroom with tray ceiling and sitting area surrounded by windows. The stylish master bath features a jetted tub, separate shower and distinct cabinets with his and her sinks.
$1975 price does not include furnishings. Fully or partially furnished options available for an increased monthly rate.
$85 Additional per month for use of amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Poplar Grove Drive have any available units?
4613 Poplar Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Poplar Grove Drive have?
Some of 4613 Poplar Grove Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Poplar Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Poplar Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Poplar Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Poplar Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4613 Poplar Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Poplar Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 4613 Poplar Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Poplar Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Poplar Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 4613 Poplar Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Poplar Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4613 Poplar Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Poplar Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Poplar Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
