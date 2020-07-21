All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 3 2019 at 3:05 PM

4611 Christenbury Hills Lane

4611 Christenbury Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Christenbury Hills Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Over 1,800sf sits the stunning 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home. Brand new vinyl plank flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs, our new gray paint color throughout, and ceiling fans in every bedroom. This home also has a fenced in yard and additional storage building in the backyard. Sign up to be alerted of when this home is available to be viewed. You may go ahead and secure this home today with an approved application and paid $150 Reservation Binder Fee! Once available, Conrex Property Management offers a Self Showing where you may view this home at your leisure!

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane have any available units?
4611 Christenbury Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane have?
Some of 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Christenbury Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 Christenbury Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
