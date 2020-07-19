4610 Craigmoss Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool garage

Like-new 2 story townhome in The Village of Prestwick. Community is loaded w/ amenities - club house, pool, fitness center, playground, recreation area, & more! Great floorplan w/ lots of upgraded fixtures. Open living/dining areas. Kitchen has lots of countertop & cabinet space. Spacious master w/ vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, & beautiful master bath w/ soaking tub, two sinks, & separate shower. 1 car garage w/ finished floor & walls. Near TONS of shopping & restaurants! No pets please.