4610 Craigmoss Ln

Amenities
Like-new 2 story townhome in The Village of Prestwick. Community is loaded w/ amenities - club house, pool, fitness center, playground, recreation area, & more! Great floorplan w/ lots of upgraded fixtures. Open living/dining areas. Kitchen has lots of countertop & cabinet space. Spacious master w/ vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, & beautiful master bath w/ soaking tub, two sinks, & separate shower. 1 car garage w/ finished floor & walls. Near TONS of shopping & restaurants! No pets please.