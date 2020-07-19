All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4610 Craigmoss Ln

4610 Craigmoss Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Craigmoss Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
garage
Like-new 2 story townhome in The Village of Prestwick. Community is loaded w/ amenities - club house, pool, fitness center, playground, recreation area, & more! Great floorplan w/ lots of upgraded fixtures. Open living/dining areas. Kitchen has lots of countertop & cabinet space. Spacious master w/ vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, & beautiful master bath w/ soaking tub, two sinks, & separate shower. 1 car garage w/ finished floor & walls. Near TONS of shopping & restaurants! No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Craigmoss Ln have any available units?
4610 Craigmoss Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Craigmoss Ln have?
Some of 4610 Craigmoss Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Craigmoss Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Craigmoss Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Craigmoss Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Craigmoss Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4610 Craigmoss Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Craigmoss Ln offers parking.
Does 4610 Craigmoss Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 Craigmoss Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Craigmoss Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4610 Craigmoss Ln has a pool.
Does 4610 Craigmoss Ln have accessible units?
No, 4610 Craigmoss Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Craigmoss Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Craigmoss Ln has units with dishwashers.
