4609 Kavanaugh Drive
4609 Kavanaugh Drive

4609 Kavanaugh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Kavanaugh Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Home with Extra Storage
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,967 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lea

(RLNE4996326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Kavanaugh Drive have any available units?
4609 Kavanaugh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Kavanaugh Drive have?
Some of 4609 Kavanaugh Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Kavanaugh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Kavanaugh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Kavanaugh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 Kavanaugh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4609 Kavanaugh Drive offer parking?
No, 4609 Kavanaugh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4609 Kavanaugh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Kavanaugh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Kavanaugh Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4609 Kavanaugh Drive has a pool.
Does 4609 Kavanaugh Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609 Kavanaugh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Kavanaugh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 Kavanaugh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
