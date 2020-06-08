4608 Central Ave

Amenities

Landsdale Crossing Apartments



Landsdale Crossing apartments are a 55 unit fully rehabbed apartment building within 10 minutes of uptown Charlotte near tons of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.



Amenities:

Each unit is prewired for cable and satellite

Has a newly renovated pool

Onsite self-serve laundromat

Fully renovated apartments

Assigned parking spaces

Onsite management and maintenance

Onsite video surveillance for your convenience

Smoke free living

All units have central AC and heating

Pet friendly

Outdoor grilling and picnic areas