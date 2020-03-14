All apartments in Charlotte
4606 Central Ave
Last updated May 16 2019 at 3:54 AM

4606 Central Ave

4606 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Landsdale Crossing Apartments

Landsdale Crossing apartments are a 55 unit fully rehabbed apartment building within 10 minutes of uptown Charlotte near tons of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.

Amenities:
Each unit is prewired for cable and satellite
Has a newly renovated pool
Onsite self-serve laundromat
Fully renovated apartments
Assigned parking spaces
Onsite management and maintenance
Onsite video surveillance for your convenience
Smoke free living
All units have central AC and heating
Pet friendly
Outdoor grilling and picnic areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Central Ave have any available units?
4606 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Central Ave have?
Some of 4606 Central Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Central Ave offers parking.
Does 4606 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Central Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4606 Central Ave has a pool.
Does 4606 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 4606 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
