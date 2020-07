Amenities

Like new! Great 2/1.5 Condo off Park Road. All new flooring - wood laminate on first floor and second floor hall. Carpeting in bedrooms. New hardware, lighting and ceiling fans. All appliances are included and washer/dryer. Enclosed back patio and a Community pool.Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age.There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).