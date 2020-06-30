All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4539 Christenbury Hills Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

4539 Christenbury Hills Lane

4539 Christenbury Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4539 Christenbury Hills Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fenced yard, a spacious updated kitchen, large master bedroom and a family room with fire place. Great Location, close to everything! This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane have any available units?
4539 Christenbury Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane have?
Some of 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4539 Christenbury Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 Christenbury Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte