4538 Antelope Lane
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
4538 Antelope Lane
4538 Antelope Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4538 Antelope Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5334566)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4538 Antelope Lane have any available units?
4538 Antelope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4538 Antelope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4538 Antelope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 Antelope Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4538 Antelope Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4538 Antelope Lane offer parking?
No, 4538 Antelope Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4538 Antelope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 Antelope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 Antelope Lane have a pool?
No, 4538 Antelope Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4538 Antelope Lane have accessible units?
No, 4538 Antelope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 Antelope Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4538 Antelope Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4538 Antelope Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4538 Antelope Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
