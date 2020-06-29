All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

4533 Oakburn Drive

4533 Oakburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4533 Oakburn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,395 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, November 11, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and da

(RLNE5163518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Oakburn Drive have any available units?
4533 Oakburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4533 Oakburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Oakburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Oakburn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4533 Oakburn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4533 Oakburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Oakburn Drive offers parking.
Does 4533 Oakburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 Oakburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Oakburn Drive have a pool?
No, 4533 Oakburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4533 Oakburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4533 Oakburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Oakburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4533 Oakburn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 Oakburn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 Oakburn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
