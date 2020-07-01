All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

4525 Hidden Valley Rd

4525 Hidden Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Hidden Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly Remodeled Home in Hidden Valley! - This newly remodeled ranch offers more than you could imagine. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom with new hardwoods throughout, ceiling fans and new lighting, counter to ceiling backsplash in the kitchen and gorgeous stainless steel appliances. Bar chairs are included! Great lighting to flood the room with warmth. Bedroom features a great sized walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks in bathroom with salon style mirrors and lighting. Don't forget the complete tile surround walk-in shower with glass door. Washer and dryer included as an added feature in your spacious laundry room with overhead cabinets. Fenced back yard for great space and entertainment. Home features modern materials, efficient designs, new appliances and a security system- not monitored. Don't wait too long, this will go fast! Rent will include lawn care and quarterly pest control services.

(RLNE5410367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Hidden Valley Rd have any available units?
4525 Hidden Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Hidden Valley Rd have?
Some of 4525 Hidden Valley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Hidden Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Hidden Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Hidden Valley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Hidden Valley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Hidden Valley Rd offer parking?
No, 4525 Hidden Valley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4525 Hidden Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 Hidden Valley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Hidden Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 4525 Hidden Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Hidden Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 4525 Hidden Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Hidden Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Hidden Valley Rd has units with dishwashers.

