4525 Hidden Valley Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly Remodeled Home in Hidden Valley! - This newly remodeled ranch offers more than you could imagine. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom with new hardwoods throughout, ceiling fans and new lighting, counter to ceiling backsplash in the kitchen and gorgeous stainless steel appliances. Bar chairs are included! Great lighting to flood the room with warmth. Bedroom features a great sized walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks in bathroom with salon style mirrors and lighting. Don't forget the complete tile surround walk-in shower with glass door. Washer and dryer included as an added feature in your spacious laundry room with overhead cabinets. Fenced back yard for great space and entertainment. Home features modern materials, efficient designs, new appliances and a security system- not monitored. Don't wait too long, this will go fast! Rent will include lawn care and quarterly pest control services.



(RLNE5410367)