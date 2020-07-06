All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4504 Woodlark Lane - 1
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

4504 Woodlark Lane - 1

4504 Woodlark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4504 Woodlark Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
yoga
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
yoga
Here is your opportunity to live in the prestigious Cotswold neighborhood at a price much more reasonable than you might imagine! Situated in a park-like setting near the intersection of Randolph and Sharon Amity, this home is within an easy walk to exceptional amenities including both Harris Teeter & Publix, Starbucks, Y2 Yoga, Massage Heights, Panera, and everyone's favorite donut shop - Krispy Kreme. A five-minute car ride will take you your choice of four public parks, and you can be Uptown in about 15 minutes. The home itself is fabulous and full of 1950's charm with the original hardwood floor & chrome-trimmed Formica countertops. Everything has been freshly painted top-to-bottom, and the bedrooms have brand-new carpet. The dining room is well-suited for use as an office or 3rd bedroom, the kitchen includes a refrigerator, and there are connections for a stackable washer-dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 have any available units?
4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 have?
Some of 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Woodlark Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte