4504 Woodlark Lane - 1

Here is your opportunity to live in the prestigious Cotswold neighborhood at a price much more reasonable than you might imagine! Situated in a park-like setting near the intersection of Randolph and Sharon Amity, this home is within an easy walk to exceptional amenities including both Harris Teeter & Publix, Starbucks, Y2 Yoga, Massage Heights, Panera, and everyone's favorite donut shop - Krispy Kreme. A five-minute car ride will take you your choice of four public parks, and you can be Uptown in about 15 minutes. The home itself is fabulous and full of 1950's charm with the original hardwood floor & chrome-trimmed Formica countertops. Everything has been freshly painted top-to-bottom, and the bedrooms have brand-new carpet. The dining room is well-suited for use as an office or 3rd bedroom, the kitchen includes a refrigerator, and there are connections for a stackable washer-dryer.