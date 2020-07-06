Rent Calculator
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:35 PM
4504 Biemann Valley Drive
4504 Biemann Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4504 Biemann Valley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home with many updates. 1 car garage. All appliances provided including laundry machines. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4504 Biemann Valley Drive have any available units?
4504 Biemann Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4504 Biemann Valley Drive have?
Some of 4504 Biemann Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4504 Biemann Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Biemann Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Biemann Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Biemann Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4504 Biemann Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Biemann Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4504 Biemann Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Biemann Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Biemann Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4504 Biemann Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Biemann Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 Biemann Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Biemann Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Biemann Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
