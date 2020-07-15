Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4501 Central Ave - 8
4501 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4501 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
cable included
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom
Free Cable and WIFI!!!!! Monthly Lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 Central Ave - 8 have any available units?
4501 Central Ave - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4501 Central Ave - 8 have?
Some of 4501 Central Ave - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, cable included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4501 Central Ave - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Central Ave - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Central Ave - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Central Ave - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4501 Central Ave - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Central Ave - 8 offers parking.
Does 4501 Central Ave - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Central Ave - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Central Ave - 8 have a pool?
No, 4501 Central Ave - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Central Ave - 8 have accessible units?
No, 4501 Central Ave - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Central Ave - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Central Ave - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
