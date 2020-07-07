Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4501 Barwick Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4501 Barwick Road
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM
4501 Barwick Road
4501 Barwick Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4501 Barwick Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cotswold - Traditional timeless brick ranch with basement conveniently located in Cotswold area. Walk to shops, groceries, restaurants, and more. Must see!
(RLNE5423226)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 Barwick Road have any available units?
4501 Barwick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4501 Barwick Road have?
Some of 4501 Barwick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4501 Barwick Road currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Barwick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Barwick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Barwick Road is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Barwick Road offer parking?
No, 4501 Barwick Road does not offer parking.
Does 4501 Barwick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 Barwick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Barwick Road have a pool?
No, 4501 Barwick Road does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Barwick Road have accessible units?
No, 4501 Barwick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Barwick Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Barwick Road has units with dishwashers.
