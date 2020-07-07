Rent Calculator
4434 Fair Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:57 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4434 Fair Street
4434 Fair Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4434 Fair Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4434 Fair Street have any available units?
4434 Fair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4434 Fair Street currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Fair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Fair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 Fair Street is pet friendly.
Does 4434 Fair Street offer parking?
No, 4434 Fair Street does not offer parking.
Does 4434 Fair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 Fair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Fair Street have a pool?
No, 4434 Fair Street does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Fair Street have accessible units?
No, 4434 Fair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Fair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 Fair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4434 Fair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4434 Fair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
