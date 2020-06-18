All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

4432 Applegate Road

4432 Applegate Road · No Longer Available
Location

4432 Applegate Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Charming renovated home in Collins Park. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances. Home has a spacious master bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Completely private fenced backyard w/ side deck. Truly a MUST see home!!! No cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Applegate Road have any available units?
4432 Applegate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 Applegate Road have?
Some of 4432 Applegate Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Applegate Road currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Applegate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Applegate Road pet-friendly?
No, 4432 Applegate Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4432 Applegate Road offer parking?
No, 4432 Applegate Road does not offer parking.
Does 4432 Applegate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 Applegate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Applegate Road have a pool?
No, 4432 Applegate Road does not have a pool.
Does 4432 Applegate Road have accessible units?
No, 4432 Applegate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Applegate Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 Applegate Road does not have units with dishwashers.

