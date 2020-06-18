Charming renovated home in Collins Park. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances. Home has a spacious master bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Completely private fenced backyard w/ side deck. Truly a MUST see home!!! No cats allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4432 Applegate Road have any available units?
4432 Applegate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 Applegate Road have?
Some of 4432 Applegate Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Applegate Road currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Applegate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.