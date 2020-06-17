4420 Eastland Court, Charlotte, NC 28212 Eastland - Wilora Lake
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home features a split floor plan with fireplace in great room along with wet bar area. Eat-in kitchen with appliances included. 2 car garage. Laundry closet off entryway. Ample yard space. Close to shopping/dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4420 Eastland Court have any available units?
4420 Eastland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4420 Eastland Court currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Eastland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.