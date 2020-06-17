All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4420 Eastland Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4420 Eastland Court
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

4420 Eastland Court

4420 Eastland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Eastland - Wilora Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4420 Eastland Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home features a split floor plan with fireplace in great room along with wet bar area. Eat-in kitchen with appliances included. 2 car garage. Laundry closet off entryway. Ample yard space. Close to shopping/dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Eastland Court have any available units?
4420 Eastland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4420 Eastland Court currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Eastland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Eastland Court pet-friendly?
No, 4420 Eastland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4420 Eastland Court offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Eastland Court offers parking.
Does 4420 Eastland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Eastland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Eastland Court have a pool?
No, 4420 Eastland Court does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Eastland Court have accessible units?
No, 4420 Eastland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Eastland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Eastland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4420 Eastland Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4420 Eastland Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte