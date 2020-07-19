All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4417 Serene Lane

4417 Serene Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4417 Serene Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
The perfect rental for clients with dogs looking for a large home with fenced in yard in a great community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Serene Lane have any available units?
4417 Serene Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Serene Lane have?
Some of 4417 Serene Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Serene Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Serene Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Serene Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Serene Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Serene Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Serene Lane offers parking.
Does 4417 Serene Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 Serene Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Serene Lane have a pool?
No, 4417 Serene Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Serene Lane have accessible units?
No, 4417 Serene Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Serene Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Serene Lane has units with dishwashers.
