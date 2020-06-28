Rent Calculator
4417 Fair St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM
1 of 8
4417 Fair St
4417 Fair Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4417 Fair Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
hardwood floors
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pet friendly
affordable housing - Clean 2 bed 1 bath home, hardwood floors throughout. NO SECTION 8 !
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5143770)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4417 Fair St have any available units?
4417 Fair St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4417 Fair St currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Fair St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Fair St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Fair St is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Fair St offer parking?
No, 4417 Fair St does not offer parking.
Does 4417 Fair St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Fair St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Fair St have a pool?
No, 4417 Fair St does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Fair St have accessible units?
No, 4417 Fair St does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Fair St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Fair St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4417 Fair St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4417 Fair St does not have units with air conditioning.
