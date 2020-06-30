All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4416 Shelden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4416 Shelden Court
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

4416 Shelden Court

4416 Shelden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4416 Shelden Court, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,212 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and subm

(RLNE5161451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Shelden Court have any available units?
4416 Shelden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4416 Shelden Court currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Shelden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Shelden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 Shelden Court is pet friendly.
Does 4416 Shelden Court offer parking?
No, 4416 Shelden Court does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Shelden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Shelden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Shelden Court have a pool?
Yes, 4416 Shelden Court has a pool.
Does 4416 Shelden Court have accessible units?
No, 4416 Shelden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Shelden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 Shelden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 Shelden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 Shelden Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte