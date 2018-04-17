4410 Tantilla Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Very nice brick ranch home, large lot. 2 Car garage. Sunroom. Good size kitchen, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Granite counter tops. Den off of kitchen with gas log fireplace.

Deck on back of home.

APPLY ONLINE AT www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net We do NOT accept housing vouchers.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.



Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security deposit: $1,400, Available now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.