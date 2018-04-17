All apartments in Charlotte
4410 Tantilla Circle
4410 Tantilla Circle

4410 Tantilla Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Tantilla Circle, Charlotte, NC 28215
Oak Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Very nice brick ranch home, large lot. 2 Car garage. Sunroom. Good size kitchen, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Granite counter tops. Den off of kitchen with gas log fireplace.
Deck on back of home.
APPLY ONLINE AT www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net We do NOT accept housing vouchers.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed

We do not accept section 8 or any housing vouchers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security deposit: $1,400, Available now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Tantilla Circle have any available units?
4410 Tantilla Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Tantilla Circle have?
Some of 4410 Tantilla Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Tantilla Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Tantilla Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Tantilla Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Tantilla Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Tantilla Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Tantilla Circle offers parking.
Does 4410 Tantilla Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Tantilla Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Tantilla Circle have a pool?
No, 4410 Tantilla Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Tantilla Circle have accessible units?
No, 4410 Tantilla Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Tantilla Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Tantilla Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

