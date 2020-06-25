4409 Raney Way

Amenities
Custom Built, New Construction Home in Booming Oakhurst! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Prep Island, Bosch Appliance Package (Refrigerator Included!), Stainless Steel Farmhouse Sink, Under Cabinet Lighting & Breakfast Nook. Stunning Dining Room w/ Designer Wallpaper & Walkthrough Butler's Pantry w/ Beverage Cooler. Spacious Great Room Opens To The Covered Terrace & Fenced-In Backyard. You'll Fall In Love With The Thoughtful Features - Tall Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors & Heavy Moldings.