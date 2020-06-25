All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

4409 Raney Way

4409 Raney Way · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Raney Way, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Custom Built, New Construction Home in Booming Oakhurst! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Prep Island, Bosch Appliance Package (Refrigerator Included!), Stainless Steel Farmhouse Sink, Under Cabinet Lighting & Breakfast Nook. Stunning Dining Room w/ Designer Wallpaper & Walkthrough Butler's Pantry w/ Beverage Cooler. Spacious Great Room Opens To The Covered Terrace & Fenced-In Backyard. You'll Fall In Love With The Thoughtful Features - Tall Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors & Heavy Moldings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Raney Way have any available units?
4409 Raney Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Raney Way have?
Some of 4409 Raney Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Raney Way currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Raney Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Raney Way pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Raney Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4409 Raney Way offer parking?
No, 4409 Raney Way does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Raney Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Raney Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Raney Way have a pool?
No, 4409 Raney Way does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Raney Way have accessible units?
No, 4409 Raney Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Raney Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Raney Way has units with dishwashers.
