All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4407 Westcreek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4407 Westcreek Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

4407 Westcreek Court

4407 Westcreek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4407 Westcreek Court, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy Single Family Home with Kitchen Upgrades
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,144 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreemen

(RLNE5651925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 Westcreek Court have any available units?
4407 Westcreek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 Westcreek Court have?
Some of 4407 Westcreek Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 Westcreek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Westcreek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Westcreek Court pet-friendly?
No, 4407 Westcreek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4407 Westcreek Court offer parking?
No, 4407 Westcreek Court does not offer parking.
Does 4407 Westcreek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 Westcreek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Westcreek Court have a pool?
Yes, 4407 Westcreek Court has a pool.
Does 4407 Westcreek Court have accessible units?
No, 4407 Westcreek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Westcreek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 Westcreek Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte