Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Sharon Chase Condos for Rent - Located in Sharon Chase Condominiums. This unit comes with 1 bedroom and 1 Bath. It is approximately 685 Square feet and has Central Heat and Air. It comes with the Living Room, Bed room and Kitchen equipped with Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.



From Sharon Amity. Turn into Sharon Chase Drive. Go Straight Back on Condo complex.



(RLNE2541076)