Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
440 N. McDowell Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

440 N. McDowell Street

440 North Mcdowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

440 North Mcdowell Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Townhome with Uptown Views - Located in First Ward is a 2 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome with an incredible uptown view. Property features spacious bedrooms on the 1st and 3rd floor. The kitchen is open to the living room and is equipped with granite counter tops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light with large windows throughout. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet, large bathroom, and a balcony with a breathtaking city skyline view. Washer/dryer included. Oversize one car garage. Water Included, tenant responsible for electricity.

Pets are conditional.

(RLNE4776997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 N. McDowell Street have any available units?
440 N. McDowell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 N. McDowell Street have?
Some of 440 N. McDowell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 N. McDowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 N. McDowell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 N. McDowell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 N. McDowell Street is pet friendly.
Does 440 N. McDowell Street offer parking?
Yes, 440 N. McDowell Street offers parking.
Does 440 N. McDowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 N. McDowell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 N. McDowell Street have a pool?
No, 440 N. McDowell Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 N. McDowell Street have accessible units?
No, 440 N. McDowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 N. McDowell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 N. McDowell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
