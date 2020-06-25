440 N. McDowell Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome with Uptown Views - Located in First Ward is a 2 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome with an incredible uptown view. Property features spacious bedrooms on the 1st and 3rd floor. The kitchen is open to the living room and is equipped with granite counter tops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light with large windows throughout. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet, large bathroom, and a balcony with a breathtaking city skyline view. Washer/dryer included. Oversize one car garage. Water Included, tenant responsible for electricity.
Pets are conditional.
(RLNE4776997)