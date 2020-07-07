Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4341 North Sharon Amity Road
4341 North Sharon Amity Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4341 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Fresh carpet throughout
Conveniently located on North Sharon Amity Road
Ready for a self viewing tour today!
Water is included in the rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4341 North Sharon Amity Road have any available units?
4341 North Sharon Amity Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4341 North Sharon Amity Road currently offering any rent specials?
4341 North Sharon Amity Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 North Sharon Amity Road pet-friendly?
No, 4341 North Sharon Amity Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4341 North Sharon Amity Road offer parking?
No, 4341 North Sharon Amity Road does not offer parking.
Does 4341 North Sharon Amity Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 North Sharon Amity Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 North Sharon Amity Road have a pool?
No, 4341 North Sharon Amity Road does not have a pool.
Does 4341 North Sharon Amity Road have accessible units?
No, 4341 North Sharon Amity Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 North Sharon Amity Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4341 North Sharon Amity Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4341 North Sharon Amity Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4341 North Sharon Amity Road does not have units with air conditioning.
