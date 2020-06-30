Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4324 Welling Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4324 Welling Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4324 Welling Avenue
4324 Welling Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4324 Welling Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rent Ready - Beautifully remolded 3 Bedroom 1 bath - Move in IMMEDIATELY !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4324 Welling Avenue have any available units?
4324 Welling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4324 Welling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Welling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Welling Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4324 Welling Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4324 Welling Avenue offer parking?
No, 4324 Welling Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4324 Welling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Welling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Welling Avenue have a pool?
No, 4324 Welling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Welling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4324 Welling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Welling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Welling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 Welling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 Welling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte