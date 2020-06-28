All apartments in Charlotte
4324 Bubbling Brook Court
4324 Bubbling Brook Court

4324 Bubbling Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Bubbling Brook Court, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home located on a quiet Cul-de-sac in a wonderful neighborhood. Main level features 2 story Gr Room with Fireplace and plenty of natural light. Kitchen with Dining area, 1/2 bath, Laundry Room and Master Bedroom with 2 closets and Master Bath. Upper level features 2 bedrooms, bath and great loft area for playroom, office or another sitting area for entertainment. The backyard has a patio, fire pit and a bonus of being fenced in. Minutes from Charlotte Premium Outlets and I 485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Bubbling Brook Court have any available units?
4324 Bubbling Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Bubbling Brook Court have?
Some of 4324 Bubbling Brook Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Bubbling Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Bubbling Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Bubbling Brook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Bubbling Brook Court is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Bubbling Brook Court offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Bubbling Brook Court offers parking.
Does 4324 Bubbling Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Bubbling Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Bubbling Brook Court have a pool?
No, 4324 Bubbling Brook Court does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Bubbling Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 4324 Bubbling Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Bubbling Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Bubbling Brook Court has units with dishwashers.
