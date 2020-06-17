4319 Wynborough Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Beautiful Ranch Style Home located in the Brynmoor Subdivision! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac and features an open kitchen with lots of counter space and breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living area, spacious bedrooms, laminate hardwood flooring throughout, a charming heated and cooled sunroom overlooking the large fenced in backyard, Screened in porch in the front of home, Washer/Dryer is included and there is also a two-car garage. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5582636)