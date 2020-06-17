All apartments in Charlotte
4319 Wynborough Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

4319 Wynborough Ln

4319 Wynborough Lane · (704) 228-9311
Location

4319 Wynborough Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4319 Wynborough Ln · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2004 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch Style Home located in the Brynmoor Subdivision! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac and features an open kitchen with lots of counter space and breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living area, spacious bedrooms, laminate hardwood flooring throughout, a charming heated and cooled sunroom overlooking the large fenced in backyard, Screened in porch in the front of home, Washer/Dryer is included and there is also a two-car garage. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5582636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Wynborough Ln have any available units?
4319 Wynborough Ln has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 Wynborough Ln have?
Some of 4319 Wynborough Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Wynborough Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Wynborough Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Wynborough Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 Wynborough Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4319 Wynborough Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Wynborough Ln does offer parking.
Does 4319 Wynborough Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 Wynborough Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Wynborough Ln have a pool?
No, 4319 Wynborough Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Wynborough Ln have accessible units?
No, 4319 Wynborough Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Wynborough Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 Wynborough Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
