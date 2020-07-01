All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:20 PM

4315 Major Street

4315 Major Street · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Major Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Major Street have any available units?
4315 Major Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4315 Major Street currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Major Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Major Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 Major Street is pet friendly.
Does 4315 Major Street offer parking?
No, 4315 Major Street does not offer parking.
Does 4315 Major Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Major Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Major Street have a pool?
No, 4315 Major Street does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Major Street have accessible units?
No, 4315 Major Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Major Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 Major Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 Major Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4315 Major Street does not have units with air conditioning.

