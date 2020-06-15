All apartments in Charlotte
4311 Major Street
4311 Major Street

4311 Major St · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Major St, Charlotte, NC 28208
Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Major Street have any available units?
4311 Major Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4311 Major Street currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Major Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Major Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 Major Street is pet friendly.
Does 4311 Major Street offer parking?
No, 4311 Major Street does not offer parking.
Does 4311 Major Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Major Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Major Street have a pool?
No, 4311 Major Street does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Major Street have accessible units?
No, 4311 Major Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Major Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 Major Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 Major Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4311 Major Street does not have units with air conditioning.
