Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

4309 Silo Lane

4309 Silo Lane · (704) 641-5957
Location

4309 Silo Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Governor's Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2292 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
internet access
This South Park / Meadows townhome is spacious and move in ready. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths up. Master with en suite bath with dual sinks. 2 sitting areas down. Kitchen is updated and opens to a dinette. Bricked patio for outdoor entertaining.. Easy access to the Foxcroft East walking trails. Walk to Brixx, Foxcroft Wine, Barrington’s, Caribou coffee, Ben and Jerrys and more! Great home and an amazing location. The Meadows community has a pool and clubhouse. Water, cable and internet are included in rent. App fee is $100 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Silo Lane have any available units?
4309 Silo Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Silo Lane have?
Some of 4309 Silo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Silo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Silo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Silo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Silo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4309 Silo Lane offer parking?
No, 4309 Silo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4309 Silo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Silo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Silo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4309 Silo Lane has a pool.
Does 4309 Silo Lane have accessible units?
No, 4309 Silo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Silo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Silo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
