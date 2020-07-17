4309 Silo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace internet access

This South Park / Meadows townhome is spacious and move in ready. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths up. Master with en suite bath with dual sinks. 2 sitting areas down. Kitchen is updated and opens to a dinette. Bricked patio for outdoor entertaining.. Easy access to the Foxcroft East walking trails. Walk to Brixx, Foxcroft Wine, Barrington’s, Caribou coffee, Ben and Jerrys and more! Great home and an amazing location. The Meadows community has a pool and clubhouse. Water, cable and internet are included in rent. App fee is $100 per adult.